Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Ansaldo STS SpA :
* Together with ZTE Corporation, wins a contract for the metro of Noida from Delhi Metro Rail Corp Ltd
* Contract relates to the building of a communications-based train control system (CBTC) and telecommunication systems for the Noida metro in greater Noida
* Total value of the contract is 38.8 million euros ($43.44 million)
* Contract value for Ansaldo STS is 26 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)