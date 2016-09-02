BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Fulgent Genetics Inc
* Files For IPO Of Up To $50.0 Mln - Sec filing
* Fulgent Genetics Inc says have applied to list common stock on nasdaq global market under symbol "FLGT"
* Fulgent Genetics Inc says Credit Suisse, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James and BTIG are underwriters to the IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bIubWl
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.