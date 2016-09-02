Sept 2 Fulgent Genetics Inc

* Files For IPO Of Up To $50.0 Mln - Sec filing

* Fulgent Genetics Inc says have applied to list common stock on nasdaq global market under symbol "FLGT"

* Fulgent Genetics Inc says Credit Suisse, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James and BTIG are underwriters to the IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bIubWl