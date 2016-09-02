Sept 2 Fitch On Greece

* Fitch affirms Greece at 'CCC'

* Issue ratings on Greece's long-term senior unsecured bonds have also been affirmed at 'ccc'

* Forecast GDP growth of 1.8% in 2017

* Short-Term foreign and local currency idrs and rating on Greece's short-term debt have all been affirmed at 'C', and country ceiling at 'B-'

* "key challenge for greek banking sector is tackling non-performing exposures which remain extremely high at above 45% of gross loans" Source text for Eikon: