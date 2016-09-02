BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Neonode Inc
* Files for sale, of up to 12.94 million shares of co's common stock, including 7.9 million shares exercise of warrants, by certain selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc