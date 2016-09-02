BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Mammoth Energy Services
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln -Sec filing
* Intend to apply for listing of common stock on nasdaq global market under the symbol "tusk."
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.