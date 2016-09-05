BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Sept 5 Astrazeneca Plc :
* Benralizumab phase III trials show positive results in severe asthma
* Respiratory medicine met primary and secondary endpoints in trials for severe asthma
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen