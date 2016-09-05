Sept 5 Cegereal SA :

* Cegereal signs a 525 million euro ($586.7 million) loan agreement

* Loan is to refinance an existing 405 million euro loan maturing in August 2017 and to finance growth transactions

* Cegereal has negotiated an interest rate of 1.35 pct, for a debt ratio of 55 pct, reducing its finance costs by 45 pct

* Loan has a maturity of five years, with possibility to extend it for a further two years