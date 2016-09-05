UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Sept 5 Cegereal SA :
* Cegereal signs a 525 million euro ($586.7 million) loan agreement
* Loan is to refinance an existing 405 million euro loan maturing in August 2017 and to finance growth transactions
* Cegereal has negotiated an interest rate of 1.35 pct, for a debt ratio of 55 pct, reducing its finance costs by 45 pct
* Loan has a maturity of five years, with possibility to extend it for a further two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year