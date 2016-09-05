Sept 5 Sdiptech AB (publ) :

* Sdiptech to acquire 70 pct shares in Frigotech AB

* Including the acquisition, Sdiptech's total revenues on annual basis amount to about 814 million Swedish crowns ($95.12 million) and operating profit on annual basis to about 103 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5576 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)