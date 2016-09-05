BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Sept 5 Karolinska Development AB :
* Preliminary data from retrospective study indicates that OSSDSIGN Cranial may provide better, more permanent solution for cranioplasty, even in complex patient population
* In retrospective study of patients undergoing cranioplasty using OSSDSIGN Cranial, 96.7 percent of patients treated showed no signs of post-operative complications leading to implant removal at an average follow-up time of 9.5 months
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen