Sept 5 (Reuters)Delta Property - Mara Delta Property Holdings Ltd :

* Full year distribution of - us$11.75 cents per share achieved (4.13% growth)

* Fy rental income has increased 65.3% due to full year impact of assets acquired in last quarter of previous financial year and new acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)