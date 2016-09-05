Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA :
* Q2 turnover 331.9 million euros ($371.00 million) versus 292.9 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 44.4 million euros versus 37.9 million euros year ago
* Q2 net loss 6.0 million euros versus loss 15.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2c7KLo4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)