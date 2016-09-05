Sept 5 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :

* H1 net income of 21.6 million Swiss francs ($22.09 million)

* H1 property income rose by 3.8 pct to 26.1 million francs

* H1 earnings on an EPRA basis rose by 13.4 pct to 14.4 million francs

* At 26.7 million francs (30 June 2015: 26.2 million francs), H1 operating income prior to revaluation surpassed that of previous year by 1.8 pct