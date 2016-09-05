UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Sept 5 Entra Asa :
* Has signed new lease contract with Railway Directorate (Jernbanedirektoratet) for 4,030 square meters in Biskop Gunnerus' gate 14 in Oslo
* Lease contract duration is 10 years, starting from Jan. 1, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year