Sept 5 Highland Gold :

* Says signed two agreements with state agencies on financing and infrastructure to aid in development of Kekura

* Says in first agreement, Far East Development Fund (FEDV) committed to providing Highland Gold with a 2 billion rouble ($ 30.7 million) preferential loan

* FEDV will also consider future additional financing for Kekura

* Says second agreement, signed with Government of Chukotka, and Regional Mining Company (RGK), is memorandum of understanding on improving electricity infrastructure in region

* Kekura is located the Far Eastern province of Chukotka