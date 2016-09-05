Sept 5 Highland Gold :
* Says signed two agreements with state agencies on
financing and infrastructure to aid in development of Kekura
* Says in first agreement, Far East Development Fund (FEDV)
committed to providing Highland Gold with a 2 billion rouble ($
30.7 million) preferential loan
* FEDV will also consider future additional financing for
Kekura
* Says second agreement, signed with Government of Chukotka,
and Regional Mining Company (RGK), is memorandum of
understanding on improving electricity infrastructure in region
* Kekura is located the Far Eastern province of Chukotka
