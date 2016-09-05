UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Sept 5 Capital for Progress 1 SpA :
* Signs an agreement with GPI SpA for a business combination
* GPI operates in the IT sector and services for healthcare
* Capital for Progress 1 to be incorporated in GPI
* GPI to be admitted to trading on AIM Italia in order to later transit to the Italian equities market (MTA)
* GPI was valued for the share exchange 100 million euros ($111.75 million) Source text: bit.ly/2bX3L5d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year