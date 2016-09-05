Sept 5 Capital for Progress 1 SpA :

* Signs an agreement with GPI SpA for a business combination

* GPI operates in the IT sector and services for healthcare

* Capital for Progress 1 to be incorporated in GPI

* GPI to be admitted to trading on AIM Italia in order to later transit to the Italian equities market (MTA)

* GPI was valued for the share exchange 100 million euros ($111.75 million) Source text: bit.ly/2bX3L5d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)