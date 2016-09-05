Sept 5 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* German residential real estate company Vonovia announces takeover offer for conwert

* Conwert has been informed that Adler real estate ag ("Adler") has committed to tendering entire share adler holds directly or indirectly in Conwert as part of share exchange offer

* Vonovia plans to offer all Conwert shareholders 74 vonovia shares for each 149 conwert shares

* This is equivalent to eur 17.58 per conwert share based on vonovia's closing price on friday, 2 september 2016

* Chairman of administrative board of conwert, Alexander Proschofsky, intends to tender Conwert shares he holds directly and indirectly into tender offer

* Vonovia committed to support candidates nominated by administrative board of conwert

* Closing of takeover offer will be subject to legal minimum acceptance level of 50% plus 1 share of all conwert shares as well as other customary closing conditions

* Further details will be included in offer document, which is expected to be published on 17 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: