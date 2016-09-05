UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Sept 5 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Adler to swap conwert stake for Vonovia shares
* Will tender its entire existing conwert stake of 21.2 million shares plus 5 to 6 million conwert shares to be acquired following merger control clearance under an exercised call option in exchange for Vonovia shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year