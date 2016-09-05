Sept 5 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Adler to swap conwert stake for Vonovia shares

* Will tender its entire existing conwert stake of 21.2 million shares plus 5 to 6 million conwert shares to be acquired following merger control clearance under an exercised call option in exchange for Vonovia shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)