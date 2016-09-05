UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 CDRL SA :
* August revenue from sales via retail network 14.5 million zlotys ($3.72 million), up 22 percent versus year ago
* August e-commerce revenue 1.5 million zlotys, up 123 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8978 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources