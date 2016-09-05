UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Sept 5 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Initiates sale of two additional private investor funds
* 'The goal is to collect equity in total amount of 50 million euros ($55.89 million) from private investors,' explains Andreas Heibrock, managing director of Patrizia Grundinvest Source text: bit.ly/2bNcghd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year