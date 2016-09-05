Sept 5 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Initiates sale of two additional private investor funds

* 'The goal is to collect equity in total amount of 50 million euros ($55.89 million) from private investors,' explains Andreas Heibrock, managing director of Patrizia Grundinvest Source text: bit.ly/2bNcghd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)