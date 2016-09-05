Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS :
* Turkcell's tv platform Turkcell TV+ became the official broadcaster of English premier league in Turkey
* English premier league will be broadcasted on Turkcell TV+ through IPTV and mobile devices for the next 3 years
* Among the mobile operators in Turkey, Turkcell, through Turkcell TV+ has become the "exclusive" mobile broadcaster of this league
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)