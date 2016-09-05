UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Marks And Spencer Group Plc :
* Proposed changes to UK head office structure
* It will be entering in to consultation with its employees with regards to proposals to make significant changes to its UK head office structure
* Proposals have been developed by M&S following a detailed review of organisation and an analysis of its processes and do not impact on M&S store employees
* Proposals are centred on plans to reshape and redefine organisation by reducing number of head office roles by a net reduction of c.525 roles
* It is expected that annualised operating cost savings would be c.1 pct of UK cost base
* Should proposals go ahead they would deliver significant cost savings
* There would be a non-underlying cost of c.15 mln stg which includes changes to senior management team that have already taken place
* Cost growth guidance for current year remains unchanged at c.3.5 pct
* Also reduce number of roles permanently based in Central London by c.400, across it and logistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources