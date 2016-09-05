Sept 5 Marks And Spencer Group Plc :

* Proposed changes to UK head office structure

* It will be entering in to consultation with its employees with regards to proposals to make significant changes to its UK head office structure

* Proposals have been developed by M&S following a detailed review of organisation and an analysis of its processes and do not impact on M&S store employees

* Proposals are centred on plans to reshape and redefine organisation by reducing number of head office roles by a net reduction of c.525 roles

* It is expected that annualised operating cost savings would be c.1 pct of UK cost base

* Should proposals go ahead they would deliver significant cost savings

* There would be a non-underlying cost of c.15 mln stg which includes changes to senior management team that have already taken place

* Cost growth guidance for current year remains unchanged at c.3.5 pct

* Also reduce number of roles permanently based in Central London by c.400, across it and logistics