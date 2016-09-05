BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
Sept 5 Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd :
* HY ended June 2016 total income of 4.71 billion shillings versus 4.03 billion shillings year ago
* HY profit before income tax of 490.1 million shillings versus 512.3 million shillings year ago Source : j.mp/2csKBUC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless