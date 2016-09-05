Sept 5 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Sells its last property in Katrineholm, Karossen 7

* Karossen 7 is sold in company form to private buyer

* Agreed property value in transaction is 42 million Swedish crowns ($4.91 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5608 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)