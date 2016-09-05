Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 Umanis SA :
* H1 net income group share 2.1 million euros ($2.34 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 77.6 million euros versus 74.1 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 3.1 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)