Sept 5 Huge Group Ltd :

* Signed agreement with relevant shareholders under which company to buy 100 pct of shares in and shareholder loan account claims against ConnectNet Broadband

* Will buy 100 percent shares in, shareholder loan account claims against ConnectNet Broadband Wireless Proprietary Ltd for 275 mln rand

* Says enterprise value of proposed transaction is 417.9 mln rand