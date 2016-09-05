UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Grand Parade Investments Ltd :
* Sees HEPS between 1.58 - 2.63 cents, decrease of between 75-85 pct for period ended June 30 2016 versus previous period
* Sees HEPS from continuing operations between 1.53 - 2.54 cents; increase of between 115-125 pct for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources