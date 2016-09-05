Sept 5 Bayer Ag :

* Confirms advanced negotiations with Monsanto concerning a proposed transaction

* There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into an agreement

* Co would be prepared to provide transaction consideration of $127.50 per Monsanto share only in connection with a negotiated transaction

* Key terms and conditions have not yet been agreed