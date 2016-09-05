BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 5 Bayer Ag :
* Confirms advanced negotiations with Monsanto concerning a proposed transaction
* There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into an agreement
* Co would be prepared to provide transaction consideration of $127.50 per Monsanto share only in connection with a negotiated transaction
* Key terms and conditions have not yet been agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.