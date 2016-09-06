Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Monsanto confirms updated proposal from Bayer

* Monsanto Company - Confirmed it has been engaged in constructive negotiations with Bayer AG

* Monsanto Company - Has received an updated non-binding proposal for a potential acquisition of Monsanto for $127.50 per share in cash.

* Monsanto Company - Continuing conversations as it evaluates Bayer's proposal, as well as proposals from other parties and other strategic alternatives