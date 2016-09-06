Sept 6 Norwegian Property Asa
* Billionaire investor John Fredriksen's holding company
Geveran says raises stake in Norwegian Property asa to 53.51
percent, says to make bid for the company
* Geveran says bought 28.78 million shares at NOK 10.80, the
highest price paid for shares in Norwegian Property since April
2015
* Norwegian Property valued at NOK 5.91 billion ($714.54
million) on the Oslo Bourse
* Geveran now holds 293.5 million shares in Norwegian
Property
* Geveran says to make mandatory offer for Norwegian
Property within four weeks
* DNB Bank and DNB Markets said in a separate statement they
had sold a stake of 28.78 million shares
* Geveran Trading Co Ltd is indirectly controlled by trusts
established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate
family
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2711 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)