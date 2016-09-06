Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* Moody's launches quarterly update on China's securitization market

* Moody's on China's securitization market - Collateral loan obligations showed the largest number of transactions issued during H1 2016 in China's developing securitization market

* Moody's on china's securitization market - Rating trend was also positive as Moody's upgraded two tranches from two auto loan asset-backed securities

* Moody's on china's securitization market - CLOS, auto loan ABS and RMBS remain the major asset types in the Chinese market Source : (bit.ly/2bPHZTW)