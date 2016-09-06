Sept 6 (Reuters) -
* Moody's launches quarterly update on China's
securitization market
* Moody's on China's securitization market - Collateral
loan obligations showed the largest number of transactions
issued during H1 2016 in China's developing securitization
market
* Moody's on china's securitization market - Rating trend
was also positive as Moody's upgraded two tranches from two auto
loan asset-backed securities
* Moody's on china's securitization market - CLOS, auto
loan ABS and RMBS remain the major asset types in the Chinese
market
Source : (bit.ly/2bPHZTW)