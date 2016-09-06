Sept 6 SQS Software Quality Systems AG :

* H1 total revenue increased by 10.9 pct to 166.6 million euros (H1 2015: 150.3 million euros)

* H1 adjusted gross profit increased by 12.5 pct to 52.8 million euros (H1 2015: 47.0 million euros)

* Board believes that SQS is well-positioned to deliver in line with our expectations for full year

* Board believes that SQS is well-positioned to deliver in line with our expectations for full year

* H1 adjusted profit before tax for period was 11.9 million euros (H1 2015: 9.0 million euros), an increase of 32.1 pct