Sept 6 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan Acquires Gene Therapy Company Retrosense Therapeutics Adding First-In-Class technology to company's innovative eye care pipeline

* Says under terms of transaction, Allergan has paid Retrosense a $60 million upfront payment

* Says also has agreed to potential regulatory and commercialization milestone payments related to rst-001

* Says acquired substantially all of assets of Retrosense in an all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: