Sept 6 Halfords Group Plc :
* Updates market on its trading performance for 20-week period to 19 August 2016
* Group revenue +4.8pct, with retail +4.8pct and autocentres +4.6pct
* Strong service-related sales growth of 13.9pct
* Robust motoring sales against strong comparatives
* Car maintenance growth driven by bulbs, blades and batteries and new motorcycle ranges
* In car enhancement, dash cam sales growth remains strong, but was offset by continuing decline in sat nav sales
* Travel solutions delivered good growth across category, particularly child safety seats and roof boxes
* Strong cycling sales during late july and august, helped by new ranges and a deeper promotion, which more than offset slower sales earlier in year
* Premium bikes in strong growth throughout year to date
* Total cycling sales across group grew by 11pct, reflecting cycle republic store openings and addition of tredz, which continued to perform well since acquisition
* Improved parts, accessories and clothing ('pacs') performance with group sales up 6pct
* All guidance for full year remains unchanged.
* "Good growth in cycling sales during peak summer period was supported by new ranges, strong promotional activity, good weather and success of Halfords' olympic cycling heroes" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
