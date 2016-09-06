UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 6 Eskimos SA :
* Signs conditional agreement to buy production plant of EURO COMMERZ - Dom Handlowy Sp. z o.o. for 6.8 million zlotys ($1.75 million)
* Purchase is dependant upon not exercising by Treasury State right of first refusal
* Preliminary agreement was signed on Aug. 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8864 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources