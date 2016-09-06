Sept 6 Eskimos SA :

* Signs conditional agreement to buy production plant of EURO COMMERZ - Dom Handlowy Sp. z o.o. for 6.8 million zlotys ($1.75 million)

* Purchase is dependant upon not exercising by Treasury State right of first refusal

* Preliminary agreement was signed on Aug. 9 ($1 = 3.8864 zlotys)