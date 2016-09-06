Sept 6 South Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* Imposed a credit guarantee remedy on Media 24 following finding that it forced out a competitor

* Credit guarantee remedy allows current or new publications within Goldfields area to approach Media 24 for specific credit terms

* Credit guarantee if taken up operates for three years provided a publication does not default