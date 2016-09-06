Sept 6 Foschini Group Ltd

* Group produced a good result for year with total retail sales growth of 31,2 pct- CEO

* Excluding impact of phase eight, group achieved retail sales growth of 11,6% with comparable sales growth of 5,7 pct-CEO

* Heps from continuing operations, excluding once-off acquisition costs increased by 17,6 pct to 1 055,8 cents per share from 897,9 cents per share

* Outlook for south african economy remains challenging with muted growth prospects, expected higher inflation and interest rates, currency volatility and continued political uncertainty

* We will continue to open new stores and anticipate increasing trading space by approximately 6 pct in sub-saharan africa in current year

* Total sales growth for first five months of this financial year is 17,2 pct including our international division

* Estimate loss to creditworthy turnover to be approximately r300 million for this period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: