Sept 6 Eog Resources Inc :

* Says EOG will issue 26.06 million shares of common stock valued at $2.3 billion and pay $37 million in cash for deal

* Says EOG will assume and repay at closing $245 million of yates debt offset by $131 million of anticipated cash from yates

* Says plans to commence drilling on Yates acreage in late 2016 with additional rigs added in 2017

* Says intends to maintain Yates' office in Artesia, N.M., to support newly combined operation

* Says deal raises position in Permian basin and adjacent plays to 574,000 net acres