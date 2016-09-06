BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 6 Eog Resources Inc :
* Says EOG will issue 26.06 million shares of common stock valued at $2.3 billion and pay $37 million in cash for deal
* Says EOG will assume and repay at closing $245 million of yates debt offset by $131 million of anticipated cash from yates
* Says plans to commence drilling on Yates acreage in late 2016 with additional rigs added in 2017
* Says intends to maintain Yates' office in Artesia, N.M., to support newly combined operation
* Says deal raises position in Permian basin and adjacent plays to 574,000 net acres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru