Sept 6 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

* Nasdaq accepts NW Bio Remediation Plan for shares and warrants previously issued to Cognate Bioservices

* Nasdaq settlement does not affect other obligations of company to cognate, including for existing unpaid invoices

* Cognate will return and co will cancel a total of 8.8 million shares

* Warrants held by Cognate will be reduced by 2.6 million