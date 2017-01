Sept 6 Agrium Inc

* Agrium's crop production services announces two retail acquisitions, to add 34 locations in the u.s. And canada

* Received regulatory approval for its retail business to acquire 16 locations in western canada from andrukow group solutions inc

* Additionally, cps recently completed acquisition of 18 locations from cargill aghorizons (u.s.) across northern u.s. Corn-Belt region