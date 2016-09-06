Sept 6 Wisekey International Holding AG

* No definitive agreements on business combination with OpenLimit have been reached within initially contemplated 6 to 8 week time frame after signing of memorandum of understanding on July 25

* Discussions on a possible transaction with OpenLimit are continuing, but will take longer than previously anticipated Source text - bit.ly/2bUtXkX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)