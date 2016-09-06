Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 6 Wisekey International Holding AG
* No definitive agreements on business combination with OpenLimit have been reached within initially contemplated 6 to 8 week time frame after signing of memorandum of understanding on July 25
* Discussions on a possible transaction with OpenLimit are continuing, but will take longer than previously anticipated Source text - bit.ly/2bUtXkX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)