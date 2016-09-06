Sept 6 Datacentrix Holdings Ltd

* Revenue of R961.7 million; earnings attributable to shareholders of R41.1 million for 4 months ended June 30

* Headline earnings per share of 21.0 cents for 4 months ended June 30

* Board has decided not to declare a dividend payment for four-month period ended 30 June 2016