Sept 6 Utenos Trikotazas AB :

* Eimundas Maiulis retired from his position as director general

* Upon decision of board, Algirdas abnas, who previously was chairman of company's management board, was elected to be new head

* Gintautas Rudis, who previously carried out duties of member of board of AB Utenos Trikotaas, was elected to be new chairman of board