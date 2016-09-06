Sept 6 (Reuters) -
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end
point for ECB's QE program more likely than increase in size of
monthly purchases, lowering of interest rates
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Longer QE program would
require ECB to relax self-imposed asset purchasing rules to
ensure it has enough eligible bonds to buy
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Ongoing strong central bank
demand should support European and Global bond prices
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - See opportunities in
Eurozone peripheral government bonds
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - "We also like selected
European corporate bonds, such as those of technology and
pharmaceutical firms"
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - "We are overweight U.S.
Credit with a preference for investment-grade bonds"