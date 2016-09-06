Sept 6 Nikkei:

* Adastria Co operating profit slumped an estimated 8% on the year to around 7.5 billion yen - Nikkei

* Adastria Co sales grew 2% to 99 billion yen for the March-August half, roughly in line with projections of a 3% increase to 99.7 billion yen - Nikkei

* Adastria Co existing-store sales rose 2.3% for the March-August half - Nikkei

* Adastria Co likely will retain its projections for the year ending in February - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bRmiD4)