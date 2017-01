Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* Starbucks to give option of Stevia based, zero calorie sweetener in stores starting Sept 6

* Starbucks says whole earth sweetener company's sweetener packets will be available in nearly 9,000 locations in U.S. and Canada

* Starbucks says sweetener is a combination of stevia and monk fruit extracts

Source text - bit.ly/2cE1xvy