Sept 6 Nikkei:

* NTT Docomo will lower costs by around 50 billion yen in the current fiscal year through march by streamlining maintenance of network hardware - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo plans total expense reductions of 80 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo is seen reducing capital investment this year by 10 billion yen from the previous fiscal year to 585 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2chnnTX)