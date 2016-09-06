BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 6 Yuma Energy Inc
On Sept.2, 2016, entered into amendment to agreement and plan of merger and reorganization dated February 10, 2016
Amendment extends outside date of merger agreement from september 30, 2016 to october 31, 2016
Amendment also provides co's board with ability to adjust ratio of reverse stock split from 10-for-1 up to 20-for-1
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru