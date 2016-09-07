Sept 7 Dorma Kaba Holding AG :

* FY pro forma consolidated sales currency-adjusted up 2.6 percent to 2,302.6 million Swiss francs ($2.38 billion), result after tax 117.2 million francs (reported: 104.7 million francs) versus 186.6 million francs year ago

* Proposing the distribution of an unchanged ordinary dividend of 12.00 francs per share for the 2015/2016 financial year

* Expects to record organic growth of around 3 percent in the 2016/2017, to increase EBITDA on a comparable basis

* Confirming its mid-term targets ($1 = 0.9688 Swiss francs)