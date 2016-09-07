UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Clas Ohlson Ab
* Says sales in August increased by 9 pct to 665 mln SEK (611), up 10 pct in local currencies
* Q1 operating profit amounted to 75 mln SEK (106)
* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson Q1 operating result was seen at 90 million SEK
* Says plans to establish 3-8 new stores net during 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources