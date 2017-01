Sept 7 Scor SE :

* Over 2016-2019 period, Scor plans to grow organically and profitably, leveraging on existing and new platform

* Gross written premiums are expected to grow organically between approximately 4% and 7% annually on average over plan

* Sees a high return on equity at or above 800 basis points over 5-year risk-free rate over cycle

* Sees an optimal solvency ratio in 185-220% range (percentage of SCR)